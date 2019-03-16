QS Investors LLC Acquires 95,325 Shares of AES Corp (AES)

QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,325 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of AES worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of AES by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. AES Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.39.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. AES had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $481,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

