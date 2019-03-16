QS Investors LLC Has $4.31 Million Position in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232,154 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 602,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,565,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,690,000 after acquiring an additional 13,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 12.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

In other AFLAC news, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $147,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,643.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles D. Lake II sold 15,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $771,200.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,765 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,127. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFLAC stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.79.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. On average, analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of AFLAC to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

