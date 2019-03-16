QS Investors LLC Has $4.96 Million Position in OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $37.00 target price on OGE Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry A. Peace sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,670.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OGE opened at $43.11 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.56.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $511.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.87%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

