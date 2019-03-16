Quanterix (QTRX) & Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO.B) Head-To-Head Review

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Quanterix and Bio-Rad Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanterix 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quanterix presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.57%. Given Quanterix’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Quanterix is more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.3% of Quanterix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of Quanterix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Quanterix has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quanterix and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix -88.72% -52.35% -36.48% Bio-Rad Laboratories 15.76% 3.92% 2.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quanterix and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix $22.87 million 24.14 -$27.01 million ($8.30) -3.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.29 billion 4.08 $361.00 million N/A N/A

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Quanterix.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. is a life sciences company, which develops ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its Single Molecule Array (Simoa) technology platform uses single molecule measurements to access previously undetectable proteins. The company was founded by Nicholas J. Naclerio and David R. Walt in April 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

