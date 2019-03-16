Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

QTRH stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.50. The company had a trading volume of 444,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,957. The firm has a market cap of $178.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.41. Quarterhill has a 12 month low of C$1.16 and a 12 month high of C$2.06.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Several analysts have commented on QTRH shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Quarterhill from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Cormark lowered shares of Quarterhill from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$1.80 in a research report on Monday, January 7th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Quarterhill Inc (QTRH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/quarterhill-inc-qtrh-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-01.html.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.