RA Medical Systems (RMED) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 230003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMED. Zacks Investment Research raised RA Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on RA Medical Systems to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in RA Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in RA Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in RA Medical Systems by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

RA Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

