Radian Group Inc (RDN) Stake Boosted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 109.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,619 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Bayview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,533,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,160,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,420,000 after acquiring an additional 38,035 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 631,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 527,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Radian Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 47.60%. The company had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 18th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

