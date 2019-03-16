RadNet (RDNT) Trading 14.1% Higher Following Earnings Beat

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) shares traded up 14.1% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $15.91 and last traded at $15.86. 808,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 285% from the average session volume of 209,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $257.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.21 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Raymond James cut shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 559,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,813,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moab Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,372,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after buying an additional 1,062,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,209,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,644,000 after buying an additional 120,149 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,692,000 after buying an additional 670,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,669,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after buying an additional 23,602 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,669,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after buying an additional 23,602 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $715.21 million, a PE ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

