Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,762 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 126,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 439.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 98,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 80,475 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in Bank of America by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 27,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its position in Bank of America by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 11,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherstone Capital Management raised its position in Bank of America by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 35,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Macquarie lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Edward Jones raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

NYSE:BAC opened at $29.30 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

