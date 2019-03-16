Randgold Resources (GOLD) Shares Gap Down to $13.35

Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOLD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.65, but opened at $13.35. Randgold Resources shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 10409792 shares changing hands.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Randgold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Raymond James set a $16.00 target price on shares of Randgold Resources and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of Randgold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Randgold Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Randgold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.75 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.23.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Randgold Resources had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Randgold Resources Ltd. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Randgold Resources by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Randgold Resources by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Randgold Resources by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Randgold Resources by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Randgold Resources by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD)

Randgold Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits. Its projects include the following: Loulo-Gounkoto complex, Morila gold mine, Tongon gold mine, Kibali gold mine, and Massawa. The company was founded in August 1995 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

