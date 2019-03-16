Rapid7 Inc (RPD) Shares Bought by SQN Investors LP

SQN Investors LP increased its stake in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 260.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,567,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133,289 shares during the period. Rapid7 makes up 5.7% of SQN Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SQN Investors LP owned about 3.31% of Rapid7 worth $48,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 780,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,818,000 after buying an additional 41,381 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth $811,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 25,576 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 1.18. Rapid7 Inc has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $49.62.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.66 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 57.61%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $689,510.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,955 shares of company stock worth $7,945,823 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

