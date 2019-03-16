Rate3 (RTE) Trading Up 25.4% Over Last 7 Days

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $258,515.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, FCoin, IDEX and Coinrail. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.17 or 0.17187907 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00052439 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000353 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000192 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bibox, ABCC, Hotbit, DEx.top, Coinrail, HADAX, DDEX, Ethfinex, IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

