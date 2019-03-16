Raymond James & Associates Acquires 653 Shares of GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of GrubHub worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GRUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in GrubHub by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,365,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,866,000 after buying an additional 1,032,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GrubHub by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,197,000 after buying an additional 502,745 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GrubHub by 23.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,422,000 after buying an additional 402,466 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its stake in GrubHub by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,277,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,943,000 after buying an additional 332,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its stake in GrubHub by 15.3% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 2,345,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,153,000 after buying an additional 310,959 shares in the last quarter.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush set a $130.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GrubHub presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.82.

In other news, CTO Maria Belousova sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $66,740.31. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,836.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 7,050 shares of company stock worth $550,668 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRUB opened at $74.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. GrubHub Inc has a 1-year low of $66.62 and a 1-year high of $149.35.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $287.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.43 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrubHub Company Profile

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

