Raymond James & Associates Has $6.24 Million Stake in The Carlyle Group LP (CG)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,342 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $101,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 13,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $19.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.65. The Carlyle Group LP has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.99 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.40%.

In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 31,200 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $578,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,907,411.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CG shares. ValuEngine raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.95.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

