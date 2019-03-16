Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stake in Docusign Inc (DOCU)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,498 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Docusign were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 410.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Reginald D. Davis sold 235,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $11,813,385.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 814,317 shares of company stock worth $39,150,912.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Docusign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Docusign stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $199.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.

