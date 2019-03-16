Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $19.48.

