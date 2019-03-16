Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2 Million Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,490.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $303.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 85.53%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

