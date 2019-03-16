RCI Hospitality (RICK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RCI Hospitality presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

RICK opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $34.84. The company has a market capitalization of $214.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.89.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $44.02 million for the quarter. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.50%.

RCI Hospitality announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 2,005.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 56,150 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

