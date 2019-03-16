Reach’s (RCH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Reach (LON:RCH) in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Reach from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

Get Reach alerts:

Shares of RCH opened at GBX 62.80 ($0.82) on Wednesday. Reach has a one year low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a one year high of GBX 89.40 ($1.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a GBX 3.77 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.37. Reach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.15%.

In other news, insider Simon Fox sold 94,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78), for a total transaction of £56,611.20 ($73,972.56).

Reach Company Profile

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers and associated digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Publishing, Printing, Specialist Digital, and Central. The Publishing segment offers content through paid-for and free newspapers and related multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations; and offers marketing solutions and commercial partnerships.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Reach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.