Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share (RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, March 11th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($4.34) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.18) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RETA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $94.83 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $365,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,923 shares of company stock worth $5,744,050. Company insiders own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 859,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,233,000 after acquiring an additional 593,552 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 276.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 749,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,304,000 after acquiring an additional 550,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,187,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,101,000 after acquiring an additional 509,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,101,000 after acquiring an additional 509,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,928,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,663,000 after acquiring an additional 424,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease.

