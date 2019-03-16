REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (RDHL) Rating Increased to Buy at WBB Securities

WBB Securities upgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. WBB Securities currently has $17.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.56.

RDHL stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 46,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. It commercializes and promotes gastrointestinal products in the United States. The company's pipeline includes various drug candidates that are in advanced clinical development stages, including three Phase III-stage programs.

