Regalcoin (REC) Price Tops $0.0060 on Exchanges

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. Regalcoin has a market capitalization of $76,507.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Regalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Regalcoin has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00014152 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000163 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 215% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Regalcoin Coin Profile

Regalcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Regalcoin is regalcoin.co. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Regalcoin Coin Trading

Regalcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Regalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Regalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

