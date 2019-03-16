Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $161.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Reinsurance Group steadily benefits from a mix of organic and transactional opportunities. Its niche position in the United States and Canadian reinsurance markets as well as the expansion of its international footprint and diversified earnings stream are key positives. Moreover, the company is poised to benefit from an improving life reinsurance pricing environment. It expects its adjusted operating income to grow in the range of 5-8% and the operating ROE to rise between 10% and 12% in the intermediate term. The company has also witnessed its estimates for 2019 and 2020 move north by a couple of cents each in the last 30 days. However, exposure to unfavorable foreign exchange movement, the company’s unstable Australian business and the evolving capital requirements pose challenges to Reinsurance Group in the near term. Shares of Reinsurance Group have underperformed the industry year to date.”

RGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.83.

Shares of RGA opened at $145.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.67. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $127.84 and a 1 year high of $163.00.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Reinsurance Group of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, SVP John W. Hayden sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $259,109.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,591.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan C. Henderson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,533 shares of company stock worth $1,662,897. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 557,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,244,000 after purchasing an additional 213,879 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

