Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.99 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) will announce $2.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted sales of $2.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year sales of $11.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $11.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $11.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.30.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,375. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 4.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $274,155.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,518.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 8,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $803,799.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,974.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,562 shares of company stock worth $9,177,058. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at about $5,410,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 92,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 19,688 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 449,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,358,000 after buying an additional 21,607 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 68,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

