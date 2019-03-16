Remme (REM) Price Hits $0.0060 on Major Exchanges

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Remme token can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Tidex and Kuna. Over the last seven days, Remme has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Remme has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $293,895.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Remme

Remme is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 614,315,410 tokens. Remme’s official website is remme.io. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Kuna, Gate.io, Tidex and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

