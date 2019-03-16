Rent-A-Center (RCII) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.47 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.21.

NASDAQ:RCII traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,383,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,226. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.46.

In other news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 21,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $322,425.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,689.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fred E. Herman sold 2,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $38,972.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,506 shares in the company, valued at $498,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,208 shares of company stock worth $528,342 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 301.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 188,899 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 66,061 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 451,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 91,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

