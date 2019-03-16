Replimune Group (REPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Replimune Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

REPL opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 38.14 and a current ratio of 38.14. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $23.55.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,066,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,411,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,245,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,773,000. 56.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

