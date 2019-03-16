Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (FRBK) Insider Sells $185,760.00 in Stock

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) insider Tracie Young sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $185,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,425 shares in the company, valued at $103,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FRBK opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $347.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.06. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.87 million for the quarter. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRBK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRBK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 17,783 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 29,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

