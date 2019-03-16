Restoration Robotics (HAIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Restoration Robotics had a negative net margin of 103.09% and a negative return on equity of 324.32%.

Shares of Restoration Robotics stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 22,555,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 4.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Restoration Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

Get Restoration Robotics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIR. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Restoration Robotics by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 982,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 632,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Restoration Robotics by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 547,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Restoration Robotics by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 864,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 547,968 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Restoration Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Restoration Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAIR. Maxim Group lowered shares of Restoration Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Restoration Robotics in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restoration Robotics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/restoration-robotics-hair-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-03-eps.html.

About Restoration Robotics

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.