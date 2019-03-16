Restoration Robotics (HAIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Restoration Robotics had a negative net margin of 103.09% and a negative return on equity of 324.32%.
Shares of Restoration Robotics stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 22,555,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 4.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Restoration Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $8.20.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIR. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Restoration Robotics by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 982,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 632,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Restoration Robotics by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 547,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Restoration Robotics by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 864,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 547,968 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Restoration Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Restoration Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAIR. Maxim Group lowered shares of Restoration Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Restoration Robotics in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restoration Robotics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.
About Restoration Robotics
Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.
