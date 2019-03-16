Retail Value (RVI) versus Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Head-To-Head Review

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Value and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Value N/A N/A N/A Federal Realty Investment Trust 26.42% 10.73% 3.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Retail Value shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Retail Value and Federal Realty Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Value 0 0 1 0 3.00 Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 4 9 0 2.69

Retail Value currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.26%. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $139.45, suggesting a potential upside of 5.11%. Given Retail Value’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Retail Value is more favorable than Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Retail Value and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Value $292.58 million 2.02 -$165.30 million N/A N/A Federal Realty Investment Trust $915.44 million 10.78 $241.90 million $6.23 21.30

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Value.

Dividends

Retail Value pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 65.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 51 consecutive years.

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats Retail Value on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. (formerly known as DDR Corp.). RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 3,000 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and over 2,600 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 51 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT.

