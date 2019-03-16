Reviewing Bellatrix Exploration (BXEFF) and Its Rivals

Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS: BXEFF) is one of 13,156 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Bellatrix Exploration to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bellatrix Exploration and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellatrix Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Bellatrix Exploration Competitors 61254 232397 303673 12529 2.44

As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 24.05%. Given Bellatrix Exploration’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bellatrix Exploration has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bellatrix Exploration $192.30 million -$70.47 million -0.31 Bellatrix Exploration Competitors $7.26 billion $557.49 million 12.32

Bellatrix Exploration’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bellatrix Exploration. Bellatrix Exploration is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of Bellatrix Exploration shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Bellatrix Exploration has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellatrix Exploration’s competitors have a beta of 0.42, meaning that their average stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellatrix Exploration -30.29% -8.74% -5.01% Bellatrix Exploration Competitors -175.35% 7.38% 1.94%

Summary

Bellatrix Exploration competitors beat Bellatrix Exploration on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

