RHEINMETALL/ADR (RNMBY) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of RHEINMETALL/ADR stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday.

RHEINMETALL/ADR Company Profile

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

