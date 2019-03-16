Rheinmetall (RHM) Given a €106.00 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €106.00 ($123.26) price target from Oddo Bhf in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RHM. Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. BNP Paribas set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($138.37) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €106.86 ($124.25).

Rheinmetall stock opened at €100.10 ($116.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.49. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €68.94 ($80.16) and a 1 year high of €119.35 ($138.78). The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

