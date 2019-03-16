Rhumbline Advisers Has $805,000 Position in Omeros Co. (OMER)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,547 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Omeros worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMER. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omeros by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $16.04 on Friday. Omeros Co. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 3.58.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Omeros’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $32.00 target price on Omeros and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Omeros has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

