Rhumbline Advisers Has $917,000 Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 16.6% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 34.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 45.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th.

Shares of CTBI opened at $41.14 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $35.70 and a one year high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $48.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

