Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,828 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LILA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Latin America news, insider Balan Nair bought 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $249,192.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA opened at $20.00 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.86.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $948.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

