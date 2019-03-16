RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,288 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,241 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 26.1% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 348,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 72,283 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,269,796 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after buying an additional 47,875 shares during the period.

Shares of HIX opened at $6.45 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $6.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 262,631 shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $1,518,007.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 1,479,481 shares of company stock worth $8,935,194 in the last three months.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

