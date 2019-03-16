RMB Capital Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,161 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,229,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,027,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,692,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,773 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 34,289,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,797,000 after purchasing an additional 569,211 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,313,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 47.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,611,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,407 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $20.00 to $17.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.32. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

In related news, Director Syed Ali sold 442,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $7,575,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,950,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,851,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,219.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “RMB Capital Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/rmb-capital-management-llc-has-2-64-million-position-in-marvell-technology-group-ltd-mrvl.html.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.