RMB Capital Management LLC Has $2 Million Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,987 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BECN. BidaskClub cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 5,609,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.31 per share, for a total transaction of $186,861,205.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BECN stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $55.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

