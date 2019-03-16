Robotina Price Hits $0.0630 on Top Exchanges (ROX)

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, Robotina has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Robotina token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00001560 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Robotina has a market cap of $16.92 million and approximately $35,371.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00393391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025104 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.01694005 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00236183 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00002156 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Robotina Token Profile

Robotina was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,561,148 tokens. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Robotina’s official website is robotinarox.io. The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Robotina is medium.com/@robotinaico.

Buying and Selling Robotina

Robotina can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robotina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robotina using one of the exchanges listed above.

