Rocky Mountain Dealerships (RME) Price Target Cut to C$11.50

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Friday. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RME. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships to a buy rating and set a C$12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of RME traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.90. The company had a trading volume of 25,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,498. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a 1-year low of C$8.19 and a 1-year high of C$13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.69. The company has a market cap of $175.01 million and a P/E ratio of 9.03.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$295.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$298.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocky Mountain Dealerships will post 1.05999990230416 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Rocky Mountain Dealerships’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Rocky Mountain Dealerships’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4WD tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

