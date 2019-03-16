Roku Inc (ROKU) Short Interest Down 12.2% in February

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,044,006 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the February 15th total of 13,723,901 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,938,766 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 15.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO Steve Louden sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $9,050,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,079,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,639 shares of company stock worth $22,880,175 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth about $59,000. 42.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -784.88 and a beta of 3.90. Roku has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $77.57.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.57 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Roku to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lowered shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Roku to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

