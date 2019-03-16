RonPaulCoin Price Tops $0.0273 on Exchanges (RPC)

RonPaulCoin (CURRENCY:RPC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. During the last seven days, RonPaulCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One RonPaulCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RonPaulCoin has a market cap of $27,819.00 and $0.00 worth of RonPaulCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RonPaulCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.01522001 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00020651 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00001409 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00001787 BTC.

About RonPaulCoin

RonPaulCoin (CRYPTO:RPC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. RonPaulCoin’s total supply is 1,020,559 coins. The Reddit community for RonPaulCoin is /r/ronpaulcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RonPaulCoin’s official Twitter account is @RPCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RonPaulCoin is www.ronpaulcoin.com.

RonPaulCoin Coin Trading

RonPaulCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RonPaulCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RonPaulCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RonPaulCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RonPaulCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RonPaulCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.