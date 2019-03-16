Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $869,000 Holdings in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $231.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $167.94 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Mastercard had a net margin of 39.19% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,715,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $4,044,273.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,234.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

