Rosetta Stone Inc (RST) Insider Sells $368,639.60 in Stock

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) insider M. Sean Hartford sold 16,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $368,639.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,564.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RST opened at $22.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $533.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.14. Rosetta Stone Inc has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $24.01.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $44.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RST. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Rosetta Stone by 15.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rosetta Stone by 14.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 28,952 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Rosetta Stone during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Rosetta Stone by 219.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 72,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 49,773 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rosetta Stone by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

