Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) announced a dividend on Friday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RBS opened at GBX 268.80 ($3.51) on Friday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a twelve month low of GBX 200.10 ($2.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 297.40 ($3.89). The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.06.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 296 ($3.87) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 341 ($4.46) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 309.77 ($4.05).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/royal-bank-of-scotland-group-plc-rbs-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-21st.html.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.