Royce & Associates LP Has $485,000 Stake in Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100,798 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Benefitfocus by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

BNFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Benefitfocus to $58.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

BNFT stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.43. Benefitfocus Inc has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $60.66.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.03 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,254,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $152,321,598.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $97,865.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,145 shares in the company, valued at $969,345.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,257,115 shares of company stock worth $152,460,658 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/royce-associates-lp-has-485000-stake-in-benefitfocus-inc-bnft.html.

Benefitfocus Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.