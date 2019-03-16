Royce & Associates LP Has $647,000 Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (HMN)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter worth $397,000.

HMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $37.47 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.65%.

In other news, Director Steve Hassenmiller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $117,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,641.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $134,586.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $385,915 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

