Royce & Associates LP Has $988,000 Position in Big Lots, Inc. (BIG)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.09% of Big Lots worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 34,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.38. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In other news, insider Stephen M. Haffer sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $58,548.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,356.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

