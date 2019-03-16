Royce & Associates LP Purchases Shares of 25,000 Avalara Inc (AVLR)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Avalara by 127.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Avalara by 1,468.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. Avalara Inc has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.95.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 4,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $230,441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 19,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $954,081.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,274,574 shares of company stock valued at $498,175,861.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Avalara from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.08 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Avalara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

